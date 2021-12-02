Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,541. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. Analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

