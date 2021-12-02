Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Gap Up to $18.25

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $19.34. Columbia Financial shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 117 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLBK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at $616,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the second quarter worth $865,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

