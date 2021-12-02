Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Koppers worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOP. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Koppers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Koppers by 1,556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 171,193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOP opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $633.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

