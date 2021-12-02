Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $908.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

