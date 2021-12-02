Comerica Bank Has $1.04 Million Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Inogen worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after buying an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Inogen by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Inogen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 487,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

INGN opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.99 million, a P/E ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

