Comerica Bank Has $883,000 Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,701,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,337,000 after buying an additional 178,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,177,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after buying an additional 272,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 125,541 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

FDP stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

