Comerica Bank Sells 702 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,126,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.