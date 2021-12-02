Comerica Bank Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Snowflake by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Snowflake by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.

SNOW stock opened at $311.00 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,879 shares of company stock valued at $281,107,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

