Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $65.25 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $69.97.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

