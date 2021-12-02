Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $62.86. The stock had previously closed at $69.80, but opened at $66.61. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Commerce Bancshares shares last traded at $67.01, with a volume of 158 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $69.97.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

