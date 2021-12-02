CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

COMM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommScope from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. CommScope has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,418,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.