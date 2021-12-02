Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €58.29 ($66.24) and last traded at €57.24 ($65.05). Approximately 1,190,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.09 ($64.88).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €53.86 ($61.21).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €60.03 and a 200 day moving average of €59.22.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

