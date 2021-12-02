Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 280,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

