Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

MGDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

OTCMKTS MGDDY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 102,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,769. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.