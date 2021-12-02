Comparing CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) & CryoLife (NYSE:CRY)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get CVR Medical alerts:

CVR Medical has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoLife has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CVR Medical and CryoLife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 1.50 CryoLife $253.23 million 2.76 -$16.68 million $0.03 593.53

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CryoLife. CVR Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CryoLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and CryoLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A -11.55% 26.27% CryoLife 0.63% 4.24% 1.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CVR Medical and CryoLife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A CryoLife 0 1 1 0 2.50

CryoLife has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.44%. Given CryoLife’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CryoLife is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of CryoLife shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of CryoLife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CryoLife beats CVR Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on revenues from preservation of cardiac and vascular implantable human tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.