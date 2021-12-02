Comparing Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) & NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nihon Kohden and NexTech AR Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 10.41% 17.24% 12.90% NexTech AR Solutions -117.78% -129.95% -101.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nihon Kohden and NexTech AR Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.88 billion 1.35 $171.48 million $1.19 12.01 NexTech AR Solutions $13.20 million 7.39 -$11.64 million ($0.31) -3.62

Nihon Kohden has higher revenue and earnings than NexTech AR Solutions. NexTech AR Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nihon Kohden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nihon Kohden and NexTech AR Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 2 1 0 2.33 NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats NexTech AR Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

