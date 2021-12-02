Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to announce sales of $3.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the lowest is $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.6% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,050,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

