Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Lifted to Market Perform at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.58.
NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.89.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conduent by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after buying an additional 1,356,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,340,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,161,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,607,000 after purchasing an additional 708,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Conduent by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,777 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.