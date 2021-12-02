Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Lifted to Market Perform at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conduent by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after buying an additional 1,356,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,245,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,340,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,161,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,607,000 after purchasing an additional 708,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Conduent by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,777 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

