ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 518,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

