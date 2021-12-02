Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $223.19 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $202.70 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.11 and a 200-day moving average of $223.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

