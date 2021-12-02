Contrasting Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) & Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Clear Secure alerts:

34.2% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Clear Secure and Magic Software Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33 Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clear Secure presently has a consensus target price of $48.83, indicating a potential upside of 63.65%. Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.52%. Given Clear Secure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clear Secure and Magic Software Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $230.80 million 18.96 -$9.31 million N/A N/A Magic Software Enterprises $371.19 million 2.74 $25.19 million $0.57 36.37

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Clear Secure.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and Magic Software Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure N/A N/A N/A Magic Software Enterprises 6.20% 16.26% 9.45%

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats Clear Secure on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking; and robust, secure, and scalable back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable and fast experiences through entry lanes in airport security checkpoints across the nation, as well as a broader network; CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device; and CLEAR Pass for CBP Mobile Passport Control, a mobile app that enables digital submission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection forms and U.S. entry through the mobile passport control lane. Clear Secure, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments. The Software Services segment includes proprietary and non-proprietary software technology and complementary services. The IT Professional Services segment offers services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery; application development; technology planning and implementation services; communications services and solutions; and supplemental staffing services. The company was founded by David Assia in February 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.