Contrasting Entrée Resources (ERLFF) and The Competition

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS: ERLFF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Entrée Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Entrée Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A -$6.00 million -16.00 Entrée Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 16.30

Entrée Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86% Entrée Resources Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Entrée Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Entrée Resources Competitors 798 3517 3794 109 2.39

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 64.06%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 68.50%. Given Entrée Resources’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Entrée Resources peers beat Entrée Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

