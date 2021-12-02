Contrasting Regis (NYSE:RGS) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Regis (NYSE:RGS) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Regis alerts:

86.1% of Regis shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Regis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Regis and European Wax Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $415.11 million 0.26 -$113.33 million ($2.45) -0.97 European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

European Wax Center has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regis.

Profitability

This table compares Regis and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -23.18% -214.11% -8.57% European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Regis and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 1 1 0 2.50 European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80

Regis currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 236.13%. European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $31.11, suggesting a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Regis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Regis is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Regis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts. The company was founded by Paul Kunin and Florence Kunin in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.