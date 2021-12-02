Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the October 31st total of 868,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

CPS traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 111,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,437. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $395.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $526.69 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

In related news, insider Christopher Couch bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,330.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6,685.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.