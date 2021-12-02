Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Down 33.7% in November

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,900 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 1,040,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPPMF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $572.28 million and a PE ratio of 7.38.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

