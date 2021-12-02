Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,400 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the October 31st total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 42.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 57.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1,061.8% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 163,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 149,632 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.54%.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.