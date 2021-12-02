Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,400 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the October 31st total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 42.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 57.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1,061.8% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 163,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 149,632 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $14.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.54%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.