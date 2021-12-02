Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $535.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $552.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $529.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.41 and a 200 day moving average of $444.00. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.