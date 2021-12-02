Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of CSPLF opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Countryside Properties has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $7.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

