Cowen Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $235.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $150.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.14.

AMBA stock opened at $204.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.01. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -152.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

