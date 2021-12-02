Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Sells $209,420.00 in Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CR opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crane by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
