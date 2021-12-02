Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Sells $209,420.00 in Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CR opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crane by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.