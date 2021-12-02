Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 5,105 Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,105 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,616,000. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

Shares of POSH opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 55,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $1,512,852.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 12,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $316,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,444 over the last quarter.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

