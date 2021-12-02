Credit Suisse AG Has $254,000 Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $133,736.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,867. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCVX opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

