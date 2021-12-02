Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 143.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

