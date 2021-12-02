Credit Suisse AG Makes New $226,000 Investment in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $230.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.02.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

