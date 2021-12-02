Credit Suisse AG Purchases 5,200 Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 600,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 7.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IPA opened at $5.83 on Thursday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $33.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

