Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $543,000.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $217.70 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $217.34 and a 52-week high of $264.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.64 and its 200-day moving average is $246.63.

