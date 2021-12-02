Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Position Cut by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

