Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HGV has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.