Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Holdings Boosted by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

SLVO opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

