Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 2,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $10,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $9,860.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $10,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $11,080.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $11,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $11,240.00.

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Crexendo by 219.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

