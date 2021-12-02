Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Down 9%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s share price fell 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.86. 11,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 190,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

CRNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.72.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 929,599 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 349,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

