Critical Review: Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) versus Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% Guaranty Federal Bancshares 16.72% 9.89% 0.77%

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sberbank of Russia and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.31%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $44.32 billion 2.21 $10.50 billion N/A N/A Guaranty Federal Bancshares $50.94 million 2.68 $6.83 million $2.09 14.89

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others. It operates through the following segments: Moscow, Central and Northern Regions of European Part of Russia; Volga Region and South of European Part of Russia; Ural, Siberia and Far East of Russia; and Other Countries. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

