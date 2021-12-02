Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.34. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

