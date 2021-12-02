Crowns Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on exchanges. Crowns has a market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

