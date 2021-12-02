CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,936,000 after buying an additional 171,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,084,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,386,000 after buying an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,726,000 after buying an additional 118,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,101,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Semedo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CryoLife stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.53 and a beta of 1.49.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

