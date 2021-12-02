CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 190.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.