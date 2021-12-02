CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $26.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

CSX stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $643,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 387.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 49,814 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 235.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 196,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

