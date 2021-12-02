CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTIC. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of CTIC stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $158.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.67.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
