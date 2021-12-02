CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTIC. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $158.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 524.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 106,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 620,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

