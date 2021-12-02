Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 12,517 Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMTX stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMTX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

