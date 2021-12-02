Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 13,284 Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 402,541 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $2,868,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 153.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 135,442 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 63.2% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 326,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 116.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 111,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $259.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

